Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie Elaine, is one fine woman. She’s full of grace and there’s nothing that could possibly break her, not even wild cheating accusations. But do you know? She was once ready with her packed bags to leave the Family Feud host after she caught him speaking on the phone to another woman? Scroll below for the exciting scoop.

There have been a lot of wild rumours currently circulating around Marjorie Harvey. It all began when specific reports claimed she cheated on Steve with their bodyguard and chef. If that wasn’t enough, other accusations blamed her for breaking his past marriage with Mary Shackelford. None of it were true, and the comedian has come in defence of his wife multiple times now, while rubbishing all wild speculations!

Back in 2018, Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Elaine, tackled a couple of questions on his show. They recalled an incident from their past when they were figuring out what they had but weren’t exactly in a relationship. She gave him an ultimatum after she found out he was entertaining another woman.

Steve Harvey recalled Marjorie Elaine’s “threat” as he shared, “What actually happened was, she was in my place in New York. My phone rang while she was over there asleep on the couch and the phone rang and it was a girl. I’m over there against the window at my desk talking but I hung up.”

He continued, “I didn’t know that she heard it, so I fell asleep and then I heard some noise in the hallway about three o’clock in the morning, and it was her with her coat on and her bags packed. She was rolling them up the hallway. I went in there; I said, ‘What’s happening?’ She said, ‘I’m going home. When you are ready for something special and real, you come get me.’”

Steve Harvey ended up breaking up his phone to prove his loyalty and won Marjorie’s heart. He added, “I took that phone. I snapped that phone in half at 3 o’clock in the morning and threw it on the ground.”

