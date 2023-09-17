Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has not stopped smashing records since its release on July 21. The movie took us all to the pink fantasy world of the plastic doll with Margot Robbie in the lead. Despite its box office battle with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the movie survived all odds and has become the first one by a female director to surpass the $1 billion mark at its worldwide box office. Barbie is nowhere behind at its domestic box office and is now reportedly set to smash the box office record of the 2012 superhero flick The Avengers in North America by the weekend. The movie will also take the 11th highest-grosser spot in North America. Scroll down for more details.

Apart from Margot Robbie, the movie also stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and more in supporting roles. The musical had many tracks that have become a part of music buff’s playlists.

Margot Robbie portrayed the role of Stereotypical Barbie in the movie, who has to travel to the real world after an existential crisis. As she embarks on the adventure with Ryan Gosling’s Ken, things change drastically in the Barbieland as the Kens try to rule it. With its unique script and amazing portrayal of the world, the movie saw millions going to the theatres clad in pink attires across the globe. As of now, the movie has reportedly earned a whopping $1.4 billion at its worldwide box office.

As per Variety, the movie’s domestic collection has continued to grow, and by the end of this weekend, it is expected to gross over $623 million. This means the movie will leave behind the domestic collection of $623.3 million of Marvel’s 2012 The Avengers. Also, Barbie will acquire the movie’s position of 11th highest-grossing movie of all time in North America.

To enter the Top 10 highest-grossing movie of all time in North America, Barbie will need a boost. Luckily, its special IMAX run, which will begin on September 22, might help it to achieve the same.

