Andrew Garfield got a part of his wish come true after he joined the MCU with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. In 2012 when Marvel Studios changed the world cinema with their first crossover film, The Avengers. In that same year, Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man also came out but unfortunately, he couldn’t be a part of it because separate production house. The actor, however, didn’t fail to express his disappointment for not being a part of the Avengers.

His version of the web-slinger generated a lot of love and appreciation from the fans, especially after the closure that he got by saving Zendaya‘s MJ. He failed to save his Gwen in his solo movie but could finally be at some ease after saving this Peter’s love from falling to death. Fans started demanding to make the third instalment of his superhero film.

After the release of MCU’s The Avengers, Andrew Garfield revealed that he was ‘blown away’ by the film, and he enjoyed it a lot. Speaking to Vulture in 2012, Garfield said, “I saw it, and I was blown away. And I’m going to see it again this weekend. I have no problem adding to the amount of money it’s making.”

The Avengers was directed by Josh Whedon, and Andrew Garfield didn’t forget to compliment him and the cast of the film as well. He shared, “Joss Whedon is a genius, and it’s an incredible cast. I was very, very jealous, and I wanted to jump on the screen and play with them. It killed me that I wasn’t in it, but I understand why, and I’m not insulted.”

The following year in 2013, at the Comic-Con also, Andrew Garfield expressed his desire to be a part of the Avengers. Garfield said, “I’d like to see him with the Avengers. Wouldn’t that be awesome? Just sayin.”

Andrew Garfield is no doubt a gem of a person so when he heard that his Spider-Man would be recast, he shared his excitement in his interview with Uproxx. He said, “Exactly, yeah. And I’ve been petitioning to hook up with Marvel since the beginning, so I’m really glad they’re finally doing it.”

