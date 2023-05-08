American singer-actor Matthew Lawrence rose to fame for his performances in Mrs Doubtfire and Boy Meets World. However, what gave him massive popularity was his Brotherly Love with his real-life brothers Joey and Andrew. Hollywood actresses have experienced casting couch moments, and a lot of them have come out during the #MeToo movement. However, not only female actors but also male actors have faced it too, and now Matthew has opened up about the same.

In a recent conversation with Matthew’s brothers on their podcast, the actor shared how a ‘prominent’ director in the name of giving an important character tried to assault him s*xually. Keep scrolling to read further.

During the latest episode of the Brotherly Love podcast, Matthew Lawrence spoke about the casting couch experience that he faced in his career. Talking about the same with his brothers Joey and Andrew, Matthew said, “There have been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role. I lost my agency because I went to the hotel room — which I can’t believe they would send me to — of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take polaroids of me.”

Without naming the director, Matthew Lawrence further explained that the filmmaker had promised him to feature as the next Marvel character and said, “If I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character.” He then shared how he left the room and lost on the project as well as got fired from his talent agency.

Matthew shared that he believes “not a lot of guys, in my opinion, have come out and talked about this in the industry. Now, granted, it’s probably about a third of what women go through. [But] men go through this as well, whether it’s another woman or another man in power. I think our society is less ready to hear that situation is going on with men than they are with women.”

Well, it is quite a disheartening situation for all the actors, irrespective of the film industry. What are your thoughts about Matthew Lawrence’s casting couch experience? Let us know.

