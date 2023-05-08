Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 came out on Friday and people seem to be loving it. James Gunn’s last MCU work for the fans has been receiving positive responses from the audiences, and in the midst of that, people are wondering if there will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4. Gunn has shared some interesting updates on the future of the franchise. The film gave a wholesome ending to all the characters and if the studio ever brought them back, then it would have to be something really iconic or it will surely ruin the emotions people developed with the final film.

The first Guardians film came out in 2014 when we first met the Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot. It was hard for the fans to say goodbye to them but it may be the last time we see the entire group together but there are chances that these characters may return in future Marvel projects. The latest film just introduced the character of Adam Warlock and another character named Phyla.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Gunn has cleared the confusion of people regarding a fourth film in the franchise, i.e. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4. Speaking to Esquire Middle East, Gunn shared that there might not be a Vol 4 with the same group, that we have seen until now, but there is a possibility of a film in the Guardians franchise.

James Gunn said, “I don’t think there will ever be a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4.’ There’s many reasons this group will not be back. There could be more ‘Guardians’ movies, but it won’t be with this group.” He added, “I think as long as somebody brings themselves to it and doesn’t just try to copy that style—I think it can be really amazing. And there’s so many directors I would like to do that. And I would love to see it happen.”

Whether there will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4 or not, the future will only decide; until then, enjoy James Gunn’s parting gift of Vol 3 for the MCU fans in the theatres. And for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Quentin Tarantino Slammed Black Critics As He Couldn’t Care Less For Them For ‘Django’ Criticism & Said “It’s Been Long Since The Subject Of A Writer’s Skin…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News