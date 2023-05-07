Over the years, we have witnessed some of the most brilliant shows in the history of cinema and television, but the joy and comfort we get watching Friends is just unmatched. Next year, the sitcom will complete three decades after releasing the first season. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. And do you know? The finale episode of the show aired on May 6th 2004, and premiered on New York Times Square, reuniting the USA and how. Scroll below to see the pics.

The sitcom ran successfully for 10-long years and changed the career trajectory of the entire cast. They became one of the most famous names in the West, with a good bank balance. While the show’s reunion took place in 2021, we all miss the show and its characters every now and then, hoping the makers would announce something special yet again for the fans.

A Friends fan page on Twitter shared pictures of the show’s finale episode at Times Square in New York. The show was aired live with the people standing and watching at the iconic venue, and that clearly screams the crazy fan following.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Friends finale being broadcast live in Times Square , NYC (May 6, 2004) pic.twitter.com/tBX1mFLkkW — 💭 (@shutupjoeyy) May 6, 2023

That’s indeed an iconic view and shall be remembered in history!

Meanwhile, the cast of Friends are good friends with each other and often hang out together while giving a glimpse of their fans on social media.

What are your thoughts on the show uniting the fans in the USA during the live telecast of the last episode of Friends? Tell us in the comments below.

