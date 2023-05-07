Stranger Things is one of the most popular web series across the globe. Fans are religiously devoted to the show and are waiting for the final and the 5th season to drop soon. But to their dismay, the ongoing writers’ strike has put a speed breaker on that. The sci-fi thriller show starring Millie Bobby Brown will stop for now until the strike gets lifted. The Writers’ Guild of America has gone on strike for a few days now due to the faltered negotiations between them and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, also known as the Duffer Brothers, have shared the disappointing news on their social media account.

The Netflix series is set in the backdrop of the 1980s, where the group of kids unravel otherworldly mysteries. The gripping mystery, the plotline and everything enhanced the quality of the show more. Meanwhile, many late-night chat shows went into hiatus owing to the strike and it’s hard to tell when things will get resolved.

The Stranger Things makers, The Duffer Brothers, announced the saddening news on Twitter. They wrote, “Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

No need to say that the fans were disappointed by the news; one of them wrote, “Sad news for Stranger Things, but in good faith for writers who make these shows the masterpieces they are.”

Some even made fun of it by saying, “These kids gonna be 35 when it drops lol”, and “We are the losers in all this,” followed by comments like, “These actors are gonna be in diapers by the time season 5 comes out,” and “They didn’t even start..it took like 4 yrs to get season 4 Jesus Christ.”

One user wrote, “Caleb bout to have a full on beard when this is done”. Another one wrote, “Hyped for 25 years olds playing 15 year olds.” “This about to be called Strange Adults,” one Twitter user mocked the series.

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

