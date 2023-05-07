James Gunn can breathe a sigh of relief as his last project for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, is getting a favourable response from the audience. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being praised by the fans, and with that, the franchise has come to an end. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Since Gunn will lead the DCEU, the question is, will his beloved Guardians appear in his upcoming and much-awaited film Superman: Legacy? The director has given an answer to that in his latest social media interaction.

The DC film has been in the news for a long time, and even a minute detail regarding it excites the fans. There is no doubt that the MCU has been quite successful in creating such an amazing world of superheroes, and the DC fans deserve one too. Gunn has been an integral part of the Studios and his mettle has once again been proved by the response GOTG Vol. 3 is getting from the fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Gunn is pretty active on his Twitter and often holds question-and-answer sessions where he occasionally updates us on his projects. During his latest Q&A session, a fan asked him, “Will any cast member for GOTg be in Superman Legacy?” The Guardians of the Galaxy cast members are really close with the director; hence one will expect them to jump ship to support their friend. This has become easier with the franchise ending.

Returning to the fan question, James Gunn has hyped the excitement by answering “Yes” to it. So guys, buckle up to see one of your Guardians in the DC’s Superman Legacy. For the record, the High Revolutionary actor Chukwudi Iwuji in the MCU film has already made his appearance in DCEU with Peacemaker. We have seen him in the role of Clemson Murn. However, we will have to wait to find out which cast members will be joining him, and since Chris Pratt’s Star Lord might return to the MCU, he is unlikely to switch places.

Yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released on 5th of May and is currently running in the theatres. And for more updates on DC’s Superman: Legacy, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Revealed Her S*xuality & Said, “I’m Literally Open To Every Single Consenting Thing That Doesn’t Involve Animal… Don’t Relate Being A Boy Or Girl”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News