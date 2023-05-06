Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is very fluid when it comes to talking about her s*xuality and relationships. The Flowers hitmaker on various occasions has opened up about what s*x means to her and on the same lines, Miley once shared that she was open to anything which is consensual but also added a condition. Scroll down to read more.

Miley Cyrus dated has had several high-profile romantic links with both men and women. The 30-year-old most famously made headlines for dating and marrying Liam Hemsworth. The singer is currently reported to be dating musician Maxx Morando.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Miley Cyrus shedding light on her s*xuality, the singer in 2015, as per the publication NME revealed that she came out as bis*xual to her mother aged 14. “I remember telling her I admire women in a different way. And she asked me what that meant. And I said, I love them. I love them like I love boys. And it was so hard for her to understand,” said Miley adding, “She didn’t want me to be judged and she didn’t want me to go to hell. But she believes in me more than she believes in any god. I just asked for her to accept me. And she has.” Miley then added, “I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn’t involve an animal and everyone is of age.”

The singer continued, “Everything that’s legal, I’m down with. Yo, I’m down with any adult- anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me. I don’t relate to being boy or girl, and I don’t have to have my partner relate to boy or girl.”

Miley Cyrus in an earlier interview also claimed that she was pans*xual. The singer asserted, “I’m very open about it – I’m pans*xual. But I’m not in a relationship. “I’m 22, I’m going on dates, but I change my style every two weeks, let alone who I’m with.”

Miley added, “I don’t relate to what people have made men and women into. I know I’m more extreme and bada*s than most guys, but that doesn’t make me a boy. And the other night I wore a pink dress because I felt cute. I can bake a cupcake and then go play hockey.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: WWE Legend John Cena Shares Cricket’s ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni’s Picture Doing The “You Can’t See Me!” Gesture, Check Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News