It is one of the biggest days for the people of the United Kingdom as they officially got their new king, King Charles III. The King’s most-awaited coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in London, in the presence of all the Royals and their guests. Among many A-list artists, singer Katy Perry also attended the coronation ceremony and immediately went viral.

Katy was joined by singer and songwriter Lionel Richie and actress Emma Thompson. She looked beautiful but went viral for looking for her own seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Harleys in Hawaii singer arrived at the coronation ceremony in an all-lavender outfit. The 38-year-old opted for a knee-long skirt, a matching top with collar details and a pair of gloves. She paired her look with a matching hat giving away vintage London vibes. The singer completed her look with pearl jewellery and a white statement clutch. Keeping the day ceremony in mind, she went for subtle makeup and rocked the whole look.

However, as soon as Katy reached the venue, she was left confused as she could not find her seat. A video of Katy Perry struggling to find her seat is going viral online and receiving some hilarious reactions from netizens. What the video here.

Katy Perry looking for her seat at the #Coronation 😭 pic.twitter.com/XimkW5Nv7L — Kandy 🖤🃏👑 (@zourkandy) May 6, 2023

Watching Katy looking for her seat, a Twitter user wrote, “The updated news: she’s still looking for her seat,” while another wrote, “This should be very annoying.”

A third one penned, “She is like ‘everything is focking British I don’t get it’”

“Can’t they have an usher or something, why they embarassing their guests like this,” wrote a fourth one.

Some also trolled the singer for her huge hat. One wrote, “When your hat is so big, you can’t even find your seat,” while another commented, “How can she find her seat when she has fishing net over her head?”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Was Criticised For Going Off-Script To Kiss Brad Pitt, Netizens Reacted “…Y’all Find It Beautiful, Not Harassment, Right?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News