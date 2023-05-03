Miley Cyrus is quite ahead of her time, and she expresses it time and again with her outfits. People can hate her exuberant fits or love it to death, the singer is not going to change her style for sure. Every year at every event, she makes it a point to flaunt unusual silhouettes that leave little to the imagination and spread body-positivity. Today, we are decoding one of her iconic looks from 2015 that gained a lot of attention and was even termed ‘wacky.’

The singer has a flair for creating drama and is not afraid of ruffling some feathers in the wrong way. She has been vocal about not objectifying her b**bs and n*pples and has often exposed them to prove her point. She did the same at a 2015 gala, where she wore strappy attire with jewels that shocked everyone.

Miley Cyrus wore an unusual outfit at the MTV VMA 2015 and looked super bold and stunning. Her dress was definitely ahead of its time, and hence, it received its fair share of criticism as well. But despite eight years going by, this remains one of the most iconic looks of the singer. She wore a custom Versace dress and was styled by Simone Harouche. The top was made of nothing but shiny silver straps that looked like faux leather. It was wrapped around the singer like a harness and covered just her n*pples while forming a belt at the neck and waist.

Take A Look:

For the lowers, Miley Cyrus wore a bejewelled skirt in silver and peach crystals that made everyone wonder whether or not she was wearing anything underneath. Well, she was wearing a n*de garment to cover her lady parts. The Flowers singer accessories the look with silver knee-high shiny boots in a velvety leather finish with pointy toes.

The Wrecking Ball singer curled her hair in separate strands and tied them in a high ponytail. She secured it with a band that looked like aluminium foil, but given the entire look, surprisingly, it was not the strangest part of the outfit. Miley wore bright red lipstick on a dew base and flaunted icy blue eye shadow.

We give this Miley Cyrus’ unforgettable look a ten out of ten.

