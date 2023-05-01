Hailey Bieber is one of the supermodels who has been ruling over the fashion world for quite some time. She has created quite a buzz because of her alleged feud with her husband, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, but apart from that, she often leads the headlines for her sartorial picks or her fashion shows. Today we brought you to the time when she walked the Met Gala’s red carpet in 2022, looking all s*xy and angelic. Keep scrolling to check it out!

Hailey is not only a fashion mogul but also a beauty influencer and entrepreneur. She has a brand of her own named Rhode, which is quite famous among beauty enthusiasts. She recently dropped a new line of products which have been received by the netizens very well.

Now, as 2023’s Met Gala is almost here, we are here to give a quick recap of what Hailey Bieber wore back in 2022. Hailey wore a white satin gown for the red carpet, which featured backless detailing with halter neck tie-ups along with a thigh-high slit. The fashionista went br*less underneath the outfit and flashed her side-b**b and n*pples through it. She flaunted her curvaceous body in the dress.

Hailey Bieber paired the look with a black stocking, black stilettos and a huge feather cape that added an extra edge to her whole monochrome look. She literally exuded s*xy angelic vibes with the ensemble. Check out the pictures as shared from the Met Gala Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2023 (@metgalaofficial)

For makeup, Hailey opted for a subtle glam look. With a full coverage foundation, contoured cheekbones, soft peachy blush, defined brows, clear shadow with lots of mascara and nude mauve lip shade – she completed the look. To accessorise it further, Hailey added a pair of diamond studs and kept it minimal to keep the focus on her outfit. For hair, her hairstylist kept it simple and sleek as she was seen with a middle-parted braided bun.

Well, we were absolutely in awe of Hailey Bieber’s simple Met Gala 2022 look. Now, we are waiting for 2023’s look. What about you?

