Alia Bhatt is now not only an actress, but she is also a loving wife to Ranbir Kapoor and a doting mother to their daughter, Raha. A lot of responsibilities have grown on her shoulder, but the actress didn’t lose her charm in any way. Last night at Filmfare, while Gangubai Kathiawadi won 10 awards, it was Alia Bhatt’s look for the eve became a highlight. Keep scrolling to check it out!

Alia has a unique sense of fashion. She knows what looks best on her and has always tried to put on the best fashion foot forward. Be it in a saree, a salwar suit, a lehenga or a s*xy gown and pantsuit – she has always been bang-on with her fashion game.

Rhea Kapoor styled Alia Bhatt for Filmfare, and she could be seen wearing a custom-made black-coloured mermaid-cut gown by Tony Ward couture. The ensemble featured a strapless body-fitted glittery upper half and a mermaid-flared lower half. She accessorised her look with shiny black ear studs. Rhea Kapoor, Alia’s makeup artist Puneet Saini and Alia herself shared pictures from the event on their Instagram.

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

For makeup, Alia Bhatt opted for a glam look that included a full coverage light-weight foundation, concealer, defined brows, contoured cheekbones and nose, ample amount of blush, sleek winged liner with lots of mascara and soft nude brown lip shade. It was the hairstyle that caught our attention. Her hairstylist opted for an upside-down hairdo with a sleek middle part.

The ensemble hugged her figure so perfectly that it added an extra charm to her whole look. Who would say she became a mumma just a few months back? She is back to herself, slaying lewks and how! Well, Alexa, play ‘ladki beautiful kar gayi chull’ cuz we wanna celebrate her beauty!

Alia Bhatt is the true ‘lady in black’. On the work front, she was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. And now, she is gearing up for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’, along with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

What are your thoughts about Alia Bhatt’s look from the Filmfare night? Let us know!

