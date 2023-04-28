Priyanka Chopra Jonas is here right before the weekend to make it more wild and raw as the gorgeous diva decided to drop her bra and slid into her bedsheet, just lying down casually for her latest photoshoot for a magazine. Peecee is currently in the headlines for her recently released web series, Citadel. The first two episodes from the Russo Brothers’ series are streaming on Amazon Prime.

Now getting back to how the actress has decided to feed her fans with some bold pictures and set the internet on fire. For her latest photoshoot for a magazine cover, PCJ decided to drop it all and lay down on her bed as carefree as she could. She left her hair in waves dropping down to her naked shoulders as she looked right into the eyes of the lens.

Her sharp-eyed look was for an international magazine photoshoot. Priyanka turned a happy-go-lucky girl next door for the same photoshoot and turned into a seductress with a bralette in a third picture. Scroll down to see these beauties without wasting any more time.

Elle USA decided to feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas for their cover edition titled ‘The Citadel Star Enters A New Era’. While sharing the pictures, the Instagram handle captioned it as “From Bollywood star to onscreen spy, rom-com darling, producer, restaurateur, investor, writer, activist, and new mom, Chopra Jonas is just what the industry needs.”

PCJ talked about her role in the web series in an interview with Elle and said, “At this point in my career, I’m looking for heavy lifts,” she says. “I’m looking for challenges. I’ve learned enough about the craft and about the job that I want to flex my muscles and I want to find thoughts that I can sink my teeth into. #Citadel was definitely that.”

Talking about how apt Priyanka Chopra Jonas is for the Russo brothers’ global series, Elle wrote, “Her international crossover appeal made Chopra Jonas uniquely suited to Citadel, which will include local versions, starting with India and Italy; each show will stand alone, but the characters are interconnected. The Indian version, which is currently mid-production, will explore Nadia’s backstory.”

You can see more pics from the photoshoot here and let us know how you like them in the comments section below.

