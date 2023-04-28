Ranveer Singh Serves Major Thirst Trap As His Chest Peeks From His White Pantsuit At Tiffany & Co. Event!

Superstar Ranveer Singh has undeniably played a significant role in promoting Indian fashion at numerous prestigious events. He has become known for his unique fashion sense that turns heads and makes a statement.

Today, Ranveer attended the Landmark store unveiling of Tiffany & Co. in New York as a Friend of the House, alongside some of the biggest global personalities. At the event, he wore a custom-designed white suit by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, paired with exquisite jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and white shoes.

Ranveer Singh dapper and unique look made him stand out among the crowd, and his fashion statement once again took centre stage, representing the Indian fashion industry on a global platform.

PICs: Ranveer Singh attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of the NYC Flagship store. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/lFcJNbAddU — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) April 28, 2023

Ranveer Singh looked impeccable and undoubtedly put Indian fashion on the map at the event. His willingness to experiment with different styles and push boundaries has made him a trendsetter in his own right. With his latest appearance at the Tiffany & Co. event, he has once again proven that he is a global fashion icon who is proud to represent India on the international stage.

