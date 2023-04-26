If there’s one Bollywood beauty who always leaves us spellbound with her extraordinary fashion sense, it is Sobhita Dhulipala. The actress knows how to make an impression with her chic fashion sense, be it her movie promotional wardrobe, red-carpet appearances or her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed. The Ponniyin Selvan II actress took to the photo-sharing platform and shared pictures of herself donning a beautiful chiffon saree in white exuding vintage vibes, and you can rock this look too for your intimate Roka ceremony. Scroll below to take notes on how to style it like a pro!

Sobhita always takes advantage of every opportunity to grab the attention of her fans with her fashion sense. Her Instagram is full of her saree looks, and one can take inspiration on how to ace traditional ensembles every single time.

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself donning an extraordinary white saree with a caption that read, “Literally rolled on the grass like a sleepy puppy after we came back from the PS2 launch event. I was super unwell but man.. the energy of Hyderabad’s audiences is something else! Set my spirits soaring and how 🥺🫶🏾”

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a creation by Prémya by Manishii, which is worth 58K. However, if you go and scroll on the website, you’ll see that Sobhita Dhulipala is wearing a customised blouse by the brand which has full sleeves and comes with a sweetheart neckline and embroidery all over.

The actress has accessorised her sheer chiffon saree with heavy emerald jewels and opted for subtle glam with nude lips and classic winged eyes. Sobhita kept her tresses open with soft waves at length; take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Oh my my, if only looks could kill, we would be dead by now.

If your Roka ceremony is coming up and still haven’t finalised the outfit, you can pick Sobhita Dhulipala’s sheer saree, which will make you look regal.

