The television industry’s one of the popular faces, Nia Sharma, is not only known for her acting skills or serials, but she is also noted for her bold and s*xy looks. She was last seen in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja as a participant and garnered a lot of love from her massive fandom. However, it’s not always a bed of roses for the actress. Being a celebrity also means being under a constant spotlight, and that triggers hateful comments along with a lot of trolling.

Recently, Nia shared a string of pictures which kind of looked a lot like one of Uorfi Javed’s looks. Netizens were quite quick to find the resemblance and started to troll the TV actress. Check out the reactions of the netizens.

A few days back, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures looking absolutely hot and happening. She can be seen wearing a black semi-sheer bodysuit flaunting her navel and curvaceous figure. She paired it up with loose-fitted low-waist trousers, along with pointed boots and a black bag. She accessorised the look with big hoops and a one-hand glove. Nia completed her look with smokey eyes, brown lip shade and a sleek bun, serving major Y2K vibes!

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

However, Nia Sharma’s look quite resembled Uorfi Javed’s semi-n*ked look. Uorfi once wore a sheer bodysuit covering her b**bs with black patches of clothing pieces and paired it with a ruched skirt. She kept her look glam with soft pink lip shade and a sleek bun. Well, who do you think looked s*xier? Here’s Uorfi’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

As soon as Nia Sharma’s post went viral, netizens found the resemblance and trolled the actress by comparing her with Uorfi Javed. One of them wrote, “Nam ki Urfi badnam hai Baki sab b wesi he hen.”

Another one commented, “There’s more beauty in modesty than in being half naked.”

The third one penned, “Ek sec k liye . Urfi lagi😂”

One of the comments can be read, “AAP ko bhi urfi javed ki hawa lag gayi kya???”

One of Nia‘s fans complained, “Urfi jaise kyu ban rhi ho yaar 😢”

Well, what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below whether you like Nia Sharma’s fashion sense or not!

