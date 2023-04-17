Hina Khan is a diva and the actress never misses a chance to flaunt her perfect figure in jaw-dropping outfits. The actress has now set the Internet on fire with her sultry-soaked-in-red avatar. The Bigg Boss 11 star posted pictures a few hours back, and it was just what her fans needed.

Khan, captioned them as “I know m fire and you are craving to burn.” Hina chose a transparent red gown with a blend of wine. She chose a super glam look with bright red lips for this risque dress.

Hina Khan opted for a sleek bun to compliment her look and seek attention towards her bright red hot avatar. She posed in her backless gown with finesse.

She matched her outfit with stilettos and oozed oomph and panache with all her poses. Hina has always been praised for her fashion choices. The actress stunned the audience with her iconic trousseau while she participated in Bigg Boss season 11.

Hina Khan, who before the show was TV’s ideal Bahu Akshara, suddenly gained popularity for her sex appeal and glamorous avatar. The actress was seen as a shy meek ‘bahurani’ in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and later turned into a seductress as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. You can see her latest pictures here and let us know if you like her new avatar in the comments section below.

