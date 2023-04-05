Megan Fox is the epitome of bold beauty. Her every look, be it on the red carpet or for any photo shoot, she just sways us off our feet. She always experiments with her look and never fails to steal the thunder with them. Today we brought to you a throwback picture of hers where she nailed a shiny silver outfit which can only be sported by her and we doubt anyone else could have made it look so outstanding. Scroll below to catch a glimpse of her blinding your eye with all the shine.

Fox has been in the news for her relationship troubles with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly. The couple was going through counselling to give their relationship a fair chance before reaching a definitive solution.

The throwback picture of Megan Fox is from 2021, and it has been doing the rounds of Twitter once again. This time it has been shared by the account named, Celebrity Central. Fox is wearing a scoop-necked shiny silver-coloured body suit. The deep scoop neckline is dangerously popping up her voluptuous assets.

Jennifer’s Body actress donned the polished bodysuit posed in a very risky manner but all she exuded was outright confidence and sensuality. Like her perfect posture and dress her makeup was also on point. She had a full-coverage dewy foundation base on. Her cheeks were tinted with peach-coloured blush with brows gelled and well-groomed. She sported brown-coloured creamy lipstick on her lips. Her long and gorgeous hair cascaded her pretty with those beautiful and soft beach curls.

For accessories, Megan Fox wore bejewelled waterfall earrings. Lastly, she bound the entire look with stone-studded black heels. She looks straight out of a fairytale and is so stunning that one will not be able to keep their eyes off of her. See it to believe it:

Tell us your thought on this sleek throwback look of Megan Fox in the comments. And for more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

