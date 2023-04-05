Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who were once the ‘it couple’ of Hollywood, were head over heels in love with each other. However, as they mutually agreed to part ways, the Twilight couple, Edward Cullen and Bella Swan actors, was once asked not to date by the production team. Their love grew as the filming of the first Twilight movies began and ended by the end of the franchise’s last film, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 released in 2012.

The couple were pretty tight-lipped about their dating life, which added to Twilight movies’ hype. Their relationship might have ignited the buzz for the audiences, but Summit Entertainment, the studio that produced all five Twilight movies, wasn’t thrilled about the relationship between Robert and Kristen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the film adaptations of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight novels, recalled a backstory on the Twilight rewatch podcast, The Twilight Effect. She revealed the studio wasn’t in support of Pattinson and Stewart dating saying, “The studio advised against it.” She added, “They saw how successful Twilight was, and the last thing they want is for the couple to get together and then hate each other and then the chemistry to be gone and that’s it. So I kind of get that.”

It was hard for Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as they were “put in these situations where it’s an epic love story, and it’s difficult not to catch feelings in those situations,” added the Twilight actor. Interestingly, the director of the movie, Catherine Hardwicke, once recalled how the duo gave an audition for the same and made out when Pattinson fell off. She explained that Stewart, who was 17 to Pattinson’s 21 at the time, was too young to date.

However, despite the warnings from the studio and the Twilight director, Pattinson and Stewart fell in love and audiences remember them as one of the iconic couples of the showbiz industry.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Blames Herself For Buying $13K Worth Vintage Mercedes With Her First ‘Friends’ Paycheck & Labels It As ‘Lemon’: “A Nice 25-Year-Old Mistake….”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News