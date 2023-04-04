Celebrity breakups are never easy, as they are always under the constant scrutiny of their fans. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s split was even tougher as they were once Hollywood’s golden couple. Their separation involved heartbreak and cheating, followed by constant trolling online. This affected both the Twilight Saga stars terribly and affected the actress’ career. Scroll on to learn more.

Kristen and Rob started dating each other when they began shooting for their movie Twilight in 2009. They parted ways after being together for four years in 2013. The actress cheated on her then-boyfriend with Snow White And The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. Their pictures of kissing each other became viral online. The actress once opened up about the painful experience of her breakup and how it affected her performance in her movie ‘Equals.’

Equals released in 2015 and was based on a Utopian society where people were not allowed to have human emotions. Kristen Stewart starred opposite Nicholas Hoult in the film. The actor had gone through a painful breakup around the same time with his X-Men: First Class co-star Jennifer Lawrence as well. Kristen found it easier to work with the actor as they could understand each other.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, Kristen Stewart said, “It was incredibly painful. Ugh, f***ing kill me. It was a really good time for both of us to make this movie. Not all of my friends have been through what I’ve been through, or what some people have tasted at a relatively-speaking young age, and we were not expected to do anything. Everything that we did was explorative, and a meditation on what we already know.”

The actress shared that she used her heartache to make her performance better and more realistic. “We all felt akin by how much we’ve been through, and to utilize that is so scary. And to acknowledge it, reassess, and jump back into it? Usually you want to move on. But at least we could use some of that for some good,” she added.

While Nicholas Hoult and Ksristen Stewart failed to make an impact at the box office, their performances impressed their fans.

