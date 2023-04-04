Cinema has always glued the audiences irrespective of the language and region. People have always come together to celebrate movies and enjoy themselves. Some movies often leave an impression we can never forget for the rest of our lives. The same can be said for Avengers and Hera Pheri, as both significantly impact Bollywood and Hollywood. Overall, both movies have been cult figures in pop culture as audiences never miss using references from the movie in their real life!

Hera Pheri and Avengers: Infinity War is two of the fan-favourite movies that audiences can watch again and again. However, a new edit video shows an epic crossover between the two movies as the characters talk with each other over 40 Laat. Well, we mean 40 Lakh. Read on to find out!

A fan-made edit video posted by Broits Marvel shows Iron Man as Akshay Kumar’s Raju talking to Doctor Strange, who is seen as Babu Rao. The Avengers are seen as they prepare a strategy to take down Thanos, who is shown as Tiwari Seth asking for 40 Laat and exchanging girls. The scene is the re-imagination of the circus scene from the first Hera Pheri movie, where Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal go to Sharad Saxena’s Tiwari Seth.

Watch the video of Avengers X Hera Pheri

So far, the video posted has reached around 4.5k likes, and many MCU fans are dropping their comments. Checkout the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broits Marvel (@bro_its_marvel_)

Reacting to the video, a user said, “aisa Lo Ladkiya Do”. Another added, “Thanos supermacy😂”. Another Marvel fan added, “Thodi der uske pass raha tha😂😂”

A user also commented, “₹150 rupiya dega 😂”.

While the next Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is scheduled to release in 2025, the next install of the Hera Pheri movie is in the headlines as it is officially in the works.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

