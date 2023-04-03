Christopher Nolan is one of Hollywood’s finest directors who gave many iconic movies that audiences still remember. Amongst the list of his successful hit movies, the director swooned the superhero fandom with his Batman movie when he reinvented comic book movies with his Dark Knight trilogy featuring Christian Bale as Bruce Warne. However, the director did not favour bringing the caped crusader into any type of cinematic universe like MCU’s Iron man and other characters.

The superhero fandom now has a hang of superhero team-ups and a universe where many superhero characters work together, allying. DCU and MCU are the two biggest competitors, and fans have always anticipated which project might come up next!

The director of The Dark Knight Series, Christopher Nolan, once shared his strong opinions on why he disapproves of bringing Batman into a universe in the “crossover era”. During a conversation with LA Times, the Batman director emphasised how he does not want to put his Caped Crusader in the universe like Marvel Studios did with “Iron Man” and “The Incredible Hulk”.

Believing it might have undermined Batman’s originality from the comics, Christopher Nolan said, “I don’t think our Batman, our Gotham, lends itself to that kind of cross-fertilization.” He later adds, “It goes back to one of the first things we wrangled with when we first started putting the story together: Is this a world in which comic books already exist? Is this a world in which superheroes already exist?”

Later in the conversation, Christopher Nolan explained how he took the philosophies of Batman and mentioned his position philosophically in the movie. However, as he left the DC movies, the next Caped Crusader became a part of the DC Extended Universe, which is now known as DC Universe. As Robert Pattinson is currently playing Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman, flawlessly, the fans definitely miss Christopher Nolan’s Caped Crusader.

