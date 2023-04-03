The Marvel Universe is setting up the multiverse saga, and we all have been quite curious about whether Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans will reprise their roles as Iron Man and Captain America or not. Now, Chris has finally addressed them and revealed whether he would return as Steve Rogers. And before we dive into the story, let us give you a caution that the news might disappoint you, so brace your hearts and keep scrolling to read.

This is not the first time that Chris has been talking about his return to the MCU as Captain America. But still, fans want to know ‘what if’ there’s a possibility, ‘what if’ the rumours come true. And every time he said that even though he misses the iconic role, he would not want to overdo it.

During a media panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo via Laughing Place, when Chris Evans was asked whether there’s a chance of him making a comeback as Steve Rogers in future, he said, “It’s tough, because look, I love that role deeply. He means so much to me, and I really do. Do I think there are more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure, but at the same time, I’m very, very precious with it. It’s like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much and I just don’t want to mess up in any way.”

While talking about it, revealing further, Chris Evans shared, “And I was a part of something that was so special for a really special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well. I don’t know. As much as I’m connected to that role and love telling those stories of working with those people, it doesn’t quite feel right, right now.”

Last to last year, in 2021, Deadline had reported Chris’ potential return as Captain America in some form in the future, and the news had stirred up the audience. However, the Gifted actor had said it was “news” to him, hinting that he was unaware of his return.

Are you disappointed knowing Chris Evans might never return as Captain America ever? Let us know your thoughts.

