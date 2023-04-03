It’s been decades since Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends in the industry. Even though there have been a lot of negative attacks towards their friendship, they have been growing stronger with each passing year. Now currently, Tay has her ERAS tour, and her latest stop was in Arlington, Texas. Her ‘bestie’ Sel, came to attend it with her half-sister Gracie, and we can’t stop gushing about it.

Selena graced the concert looking super pretty, wearing Taylor’s ‘folklore’ white cardigan, and she even posted a picture on her Instagram account as well. Selenators and Tay’s massive fandom are hailing their friendship on Twitter.

The videos and pictures that are doing rounds on social media showed how much Selena Gomez enjoyed her best friend Taylor Swift’s concert. In one of the clips, Selena looked emotional as she was vibing with her BFF’s songs, while in another, she was seen dancing and singing along with her sister Gracie. She was spotted in a private area at AT&T Stadium. A few hours back, Sel took to her Instagram account and shared a few glimpses of the night with a caption that read, “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”

In another video clip, Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie who was also enjoying Taylor Swift’s performance got spotted exchanging gifts. While Tay kneeled down to give her black fedora hat to the cutie while singing “22”, Gracie gave her a cute friendship bracelet.

Netizens have been lauding their friendship ever since the pictures and clips are surfacing all over Twitter. One of them wrote, “if it ain’t a bestie friendship like selena and taylor i don’t want it!”

Another one commented, “She was so proud”

Third one penned, “FOREVER AND ALWAYS MENTIONED BY THE QUEEN”

One of the comments can be read as, “Taylena the most beautiful friendship.”

For the unversed, they have been each other’s constant support ever since they met each other while Selena was dating Nick Jonas and Taylor was with Joe Jonas back in 2008. Recently, Sel called Tay her “only ‘real’ friend”, and we believe that. In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez had said, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

And recently in February, again Selena Gomez came in support of Taylor Swift as an old video where Hailey Bieber is gagging upon hearing Tay’s name resurfaced. She said, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

