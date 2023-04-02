Ajay Devgn and Kajol make a dreamy pair of Bollywood. The duo tied the knot in the year 1999, and their romance tale is truly inspiring. They are parents to two adorable kids, however, a lot of their fans often wonder how did they end up together as both of them are entirely different from each other. On the occasion of Ajay Devgn’s birthday, we bring to you a throwback to when Kajol and Ajay met for the first time & the actress wasn’t really impressed with him. Scroll below to read the details!

It is no more a secret that Bholaa star Ajay is a silent person and always tries to maintain his calm. On the other hand, Kajol is known for speaking her mind unapologetically and never shies away to put out her opinions like a boss. But as they say, ‘opposites attract’ is the scenario here as well.

Once during an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol and Ajay spoke about their first meeting and the actress revealed she wasn’t impressed with him and asked the director is he is the hero. The actress said, “I met him on the sets of Hulchul, it was our first day at the shoot. My producer came over and told me ‘that’s the hero over there’. He was sitting on a chair in a corner and I was ‘Really? Is he the hero?’ I was 19 and had this image of a hero who is supposed to be a larger-than-life creature who walks on to the set and everybody around goes to him. That did not happen, and I was expecting that, maybe.”

The actress then revealed that later they became friends and started talking to each other. Kajol said, “Then of course, we started shooting and I realised he is one of those guys who talks only when he has something to say. We got to be friends, and I was talking, and he was listening most of the times.”

For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay worked together in several blockbusters and married in 1999 after dating each other for a while.

