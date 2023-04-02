The biggest hope Marvel fans are sticking to is that the gates to the Multiverse have opened, and their favourite characters can return to grace their screens. While plenty of them have already, including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the demand just keeps increasing for more. One of the most wanted men and an awaited return is that of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man. The actor even understands that is here to prank his fans with his latest activity on Instagram.

Ever since Robert as Tony Stark breathed his last in Avengers: Endgame after defeating the mighty Thanos, fans have been living in hope that something will bring him back to life and MCU. With the multiverse saga entering the scene, the possibility seemed even more convenient. But nothing about that has happened as of yet.

But that isn’t stopping Iron Man fame Robert Downey Jr from playing with his fans. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a post that hinted at a multiverse but in a quirky way. But turned out that was his April Fool’s trick and nothing more than that. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Tony Stark fame shared a screenshot of a news piece and photoshopped it. The headline to the article read, “Robert Downy Jr. to star alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Robert Downey Jr. the Robert Downey Jr. story’. He even attached a collage of two different pictures of himself with the headline and this took the internet by storm.

In no time, fans were busy finding out the Multiverse reference and how Robert was taking a dig at everything going around his return as Iron Man to the MCU. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

