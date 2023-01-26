Avengers: Endgame is one of the most talked about films even after three years after its release. Tony Stark aka Iron Man’s ultimate sacrifice in the film’s climax sequence every Marvel fan to tears. Since then Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting for his return to the universe.

Rumours and hopes of his return to the universe in future MCU projects are rife, even though the actor had clarified multiple times that the scope of his return to the role is quite low. Now in an old interview, the Dolittle actor reveals he felt scared about a potential return.

Robert Downey Jr. spoke with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience about his life, destiny, the right time to pick up the mantle, and, most importantly, whether he’ll ever pick up the mantle (Iron Man) again. Scroll down to know more.

The Sherlock Holmes actor said, “If you’re good at what you do, then it’s not about time. It’s about…it doesn’t matter when you decide to pick up the mantle again. It’s just about…but it’s scary isn’t it? Could you imagine like they say ‘Hey Joe just don’t do this show for 4 years and then come back and do it again’ you go ‘I can start a new life, who knows?’”

Take a look at the interaction on Joe Rogan’s podcast below:

The duo also discussed whether it was truly the end of Iron Man or not. It is also collectively decided by the people and the world, there can only ever be one Iron Man and that was Robert Downey Jr.

Previously, Jonathan Majors, who will portray Kang the Conqueror in upcoming MCU projects compared himself to Robert Downey Jr. Stating how Downey Jr’s Iron Man was the “superhero of superheroes”, Jonathan Majors boasted about how big of a baddie his character will be in the future.

