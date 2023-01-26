Earlier this week, Doja Cat ruled the headlines after she donned a bright red dress by Fashion house Schiaparelli that featured 30,000 red Swarovski crystals. The Grammy Award- winner was barely recongisable and her look grabbed a lot of eyeballs, especially her shaved eyebrows. Guess what? She made another appearance at Paris Fashion Week & netizens can’t stop discussing it.

When Doja covered herself in over 30,000 blood–red Swarovski crystals for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show, she left many discussing her bizarre look. The singer had amped up the effect by wearing the dress with a beaded skirt that she paired up with high–knee boots. Now, she has once again made her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. She donned a white pinstripe suit and netizens went on to compare her to Johnny Depp. Scroll below to read the scoop.

After stealing all the limelight earlier this week, singer Doja Cat once is here to grab the eyeballs. In her latest look, Cat used fake eyelashes. The rapper experimented with her look and placed wispy false lashes over her chin and top lip to create a comical-looking moustache. She opted for a tan and white pinstripe suit, and a green and white striped blouse and completed the look by donning blue-tinted sunglasses. In a video shared by E News, netizens trolled her and many compared her look to Johnny Depp.

A user wrote, “No judgement… just an observation. Has Fashion week turned into a competition of who can have the most bizarre look?”

“She is in her Lady Gaga era”, another user wrote. Another user commented, “This is so pathetic, she is desperate to stay relevant.” “She looks like Johnny Depp”, another comment read.

What are your thoughts on Doja Cat’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section. Do you agree with Netizens?

