Gerard Piqué has been dominating the headlines ever since he allegedly cheated on long time girlfriend and singer Shakira. The ex-couple shares two kids together and their separation has come as a shock to all the fans. While the Colombian singer released a diss track recently taking digs at ex-boyfriend, Gerard has now made his relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official and the singer’s fans are now going berserk on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop!

The 45-year-old singer happens to be really popular worldwide and especially social media with over 81 million followers on Instagram. Her latest track titled ‘Out Of Your League’ has already shattered some major records on YouTube and marks her first collaboration with Argentinean producer and DJ Bizarrap.

Coming back to the news, Gerard Piqué took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti where the two can be twinning in black. They’re seen sitting close to each other on a patio restaurant and smiling for the picture.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique)

Now, for obvious reasons Gerard Piqué’s picture with his girlfriend didn’t go well with Shakira fans who slammed him for the same.

According to Page Six, a user on Instagram commented below his picture that read, “I would have been ashamed”. Another user commented, “She doesn’t compare to the mother of your children.” A third user commented, “Clearly, it’s official and the jam-eating position is free.”

What are your thoughts on Gerard Piqué sharing a picture with Clara Chia Marti on his Instagram making the relationship official? Tell us in the space below!

