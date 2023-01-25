Shakira and her long-term partner Gerard Pique have been making headlines for some time. Recently things got stirred a bit more when old footage resurfaced where the former footballer’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti was spotted in their house on an alleged video clip. And now an old video clip is going viral where Pique’s mother is seen speaking with the singer quite harshly.

Pique, who is a former Spanish player, met the Columbian singer during the filming of the 2010 FIFA song, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). The two were together for eleven long years and also have two sons before calling quits on their relationship.

According to a report in Marca, an old video clip has resurfaced on Twitter where both Shakira and Montserrat Bernabeu were talking in the presence of the footballer. Bernabeu could be seen squeezing the pop icon’s left cheek and making gestures asking her to keep quiet. However, the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s facial expressions were not visible since her back was towards the camera.

Judging by Mostserrat’s face and hand signs, she seems quite serious about her stance, and on the other hand, Gerard Pique looked quite nonchalant about the entire thing. He could be spotted talking to another guy present there with them at that time. There was a notion that Shakira had a good relationship with Bernabeu, but things always are not what they seem.

Siempre siempre me dio mala espina este ser maligno. Pobre @shakira menos mal abriste los ojos. pic.twitter.com/FOoG1aAqwg — carladirty (@carla_dirty) January 23, 2023

As per Marca, Shakira placed a manikin of a black witch on the terrace of her Barcelona house; not just that, according to the report, it faces Bernabeu’s house, which makes Gerard Pique’s mother very anxious. Marc Leirado Millan of the Spanish program MVT pointed out that she even spoke to the singer‘s employees regarding the manikin and asked them to turn it around, but despite her request, she did not turn around her witch doll. But the netizens are convinced that it is all because she stole her son.

Ater the breakup,Pique family made it known that Shakira wasn't accepted for her plebian family bloodline.They should have made it known long ago.

The facegrab and shushing here is for the dress? Mrs. Pique is furious the sexy dress is taking away attention from her son.😂🤣 — Nishika (@bitchilante_gal) January 24, 2023

but why did Shak wear this in the middle of winter😂

The occasion is not hollywood glits but a staid sports award party. They got the wrong dress code?

Though Pique is wearing jeans,the dress is too risque for the occasion.

Still the face grabbing yikes!

😬 — Nishika (@bitchilante_gal) January 24, 2023

