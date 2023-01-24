Advertisement

Singer Greg Gonzalez, who is set to perform in India with his band Cigarettes After S*x during the first edition of the Lollapalooza music festival, has shared what he loves best while performing in front of a live audience.

The singer, who along with his band is known for the dreamy and limerent sound, told IANS, “One thing that I love while performing in front of a live audience is to see their reaction, watch them swing and groove, and their reaction to the sound as they live through the experience of a live set-up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greg Gonzalez considers crowd interaction to be one of the most interesting aspects of a live performance, and it’s something that makes him stay connected with the crowd during the performance.

Greg Gonzalez further mentioned, “I love interacting with them, and even if I don’t then to connect with them on a cerebral level through music is something only an artiste could feel and process.”

Lollapalooza India, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow, is set to be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28 and January 29.

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Arrived At A Pizza Shop Wearing A Br* But Stripped It Off Publicly Before Leaving Accidentally Flashing Her B**bs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News