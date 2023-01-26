The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with several strong Avengers like Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and lots more. While many believe that male superheroes are the strongest in the MCU, ‘Nebula’ Karen Gillan once revealed she felt ‘Gamora’ Zoe Saldana was better than most of the boys.

Shocked? Well, the actress – whose character was at odds with Zoe’s character in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy film but gradually saw their relationship improve by the time Avengers: Endgame came, once said on camera that she preferred fighting Saldana compared to the guys. Read on.

During an interview with On Demand Entertainment – almost 8 years ago, ‘Nebula’ Karen Gillan opened up about fighting with ‘Gamora’ Zoe Saldana. While talking about her, the actress even called her “better than most of the boys” in the MCU. On being asked what was the biggest challenge for her while shooting Guardians Of The Galaxy, the actress said, “It was probably the physical nature of the role.”

Karen Gillan continued, “I had an epic fight sequence with Zoe Saldana who is a master of the physical. So I really had to prepare and train for that and workout four times a week.” One being asked about the ‘epic combat scenes in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy and how she felt fighting her co-stars, the Jumanji actress said, “It was fun to do the girl fight because I feel like we don’t see a lot of those in those films.”

The actress who plays Nebula continued, “And Zoe is an amazing fighter… better than most of the boys.” Does ‘the boys’ include just the guys from Guardians Of The Galaxy – Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord and Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, or the other Avengers too like Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans‘ Captain America, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and other? Watch the video to know:

