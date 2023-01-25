Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced us to many characters, one of which is Kang: The Conqueror, whose one variant we got to see as a cameo in Loki season 1. Now, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we will see Kang in his full glory and vigour. As per reports and makers of Marvel, he is the second biggest bad villain after Thanos.

However, did you know when Loki and Sylvie went to meet ‘He Who Remains’ aka Kang, he mentioned something about the multiverse? Now, today we bring you a theory that shows he had realised an interception in Multiverse when Doctor Strange had cast a spell on Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. How? Scroll below to check out the video!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a massive fanbase, and every now and then, we come across different perspectives and theories that blow our minds away. Today we found this video as shared by a fan page, “notiamdevilking” where the theorist can be heard saying, “We all love Marvel because of how they focus on small details.” And then the Marvel theorists show a scene from Loki season 1 where He Who Remains aka Kang observes something happening in the multiverse.

Further explaining, the theorist suggested that when Kang sensed something in the multiverse, it’s the same time when Doctor Strange had casted the spell on Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel theorists shared that if one plays these two videos side-by-side along with Venom 2’s mid-credit scene, then it will all get played out in sync.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iamdevilking (@notiamdevilking)

Are you surprised? Yeah, we are too! What are your thoughts about it? Are you excited to watch Kang: The Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Marvel Trivia and updates!

Must Read: Brad Pitt Finally Breaks Silence On His Favourite S*x Scene From His Film: “That Love Scene, I Think, Went On For Two…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News