American actor Brad Pitt is one of the most prominent film personalities in Hollywood. He has given several films like Thelma & Louise, Fight Club (1999), Babel (2006), Ocean’s Eleven (2001), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) among many others.

Pitt has been in the film industry for more than 35 years, enjoying a long and intense career. He recently turned 59 and used the occasion to reflect on some memorable moments in his career. Scroll down to know more.

Brad Pitt has revealed which was his favorite s*x scene and explained why he enjoyed it so much. During a conversation with W Magazine, the popular actor said, “It would have been in the show Dallas. I had to roll around in the hay in a barn. I don’t think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking.”

In addition, he discussed the love scene that he filmed in the movie ‘Thelma & Louise’. “Yeah, that was my entry into the big leagues, I guess. Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate. That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She took care of me,” he said.

Previously, Geena Davis talked about her love scene with Brad Pitt in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise. She wrote about it in her new memoir, Dying of Politeness, and revealed how the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was worried about a tiny pimple on his b*tt being exposed while filming.

“Brad, for his part, couldn’t have cared less about all the fuss over his looks,” Geena Davis said. She recalled how director Ridley Scott made sure that Brad Pitt was lit to perfection for the scene. “He was just embarrassed about a tiny little pimple on his b*tt that the makeup gal recovered after each take,” the actress added.

