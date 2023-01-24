Shah Rukh Khan has been creating hype for his upcoming movie, Pathan as fans have been eagerly waiting to watch him on screen for a long time. With a worldwide fan following, the actor has been loved for his work and also for his iconic romantic pose. While many have struggled to copy the pose like the king of romance, SRK once shared an incident to Brad Pitt about him stuffing his pose between the dance moves.

Brad Pitt has visited India on multiple occasions and in 2017, he flew down to Mumbai to promote his film War Machine which was released on Netflix. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan and Brad Pitt were in conversation with Rajeev Masand, discussing Bollywood and cinema around the world. Read ahead how Shah Rukh Khan explained his iconic romantic pose to Brad Pitt.

Shah Rukh Khan, being modest and witty as always, was talking about his dance numbers in Bollywood songs. He jokingly says, “There is a style that is kinda famous now. Where I put my arms out and do nothing.”, to which Brad Pitt laughs. SRK later explains, “Whenever I am dancing and anything goes wrong, with those hip-hop steps, I tell them, you know what my character would just stand like this.” Brad laughs and jokingly says “I am gonna try that”.

In the video shared by Rajeev Masand on his instagram, he pens down the caption about Shah Rukh Khan and says, “Not that anyone needs any reminder of what a charming guy he is, but here’s a throwback to the time I got to chat with Shah Rukh Khan and Brad Pitt, courtesy the kind folks at Netflix.”

With every appearance on the screen and off screen, Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of a billion. And with his highly anticipated, ‘Pathan’, many are waiting to see King Khan back in action.

‘Pathan’ is slated to release on 25th January.

