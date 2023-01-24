Anushka Sharma is unarguably one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress has many successful films in her kitty and has worked with many big–wigs. She is known for making bold choices whether it includes turning down a promising script.

Anushka is someone who doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. The actress remains quite conscious when it comes to choosing scripts and she once turned down Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha because it didn’t fit her parameters. Yes, you read it right. Surprisingly, Anushka was the first choice of Imtiaz Ali for Tamasha.

As reported by India Today, actress Anushka Sharma thought that Tamasha gave too much of the spotlight to the male character, which was played by Ranbir Kapoor. Later, the project was bagged by Deepika Padukone. Once Anushka was asked if she had any regrets about not doing the film, the NH10 actor replied, “I have no doubt that if I did the film, I would have been praised. Any actor in an Imtiaz Ali film will always be good for he is a good director and is very good with his actors.” Interestingly, her comments came after the lead actress Deepika Padukone’s performance was showered with praises.

Notably, Anushka Sharma’s throwback interview was recently going viral on Reddit and netizens were quick to respond. Many pointed out that she turned down Tamasha because Ranbir had a meatier role but she went on to do Dil Dhadakne Do the same year in which she a short role as well. But her decision of not to taking up the role made Deepika and Ranbir’s fans happy as Tara and Ved’s chemistry still leaves in their fan’s minds rent-free.

For the unversed, Tamasha was released in 2015 starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film didn’t do well at the box office but Deepika and Ranbir’s performances were highly appreciated.

