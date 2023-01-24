Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been embroiled in legal case revolving around Sukesh Chandrashekhar. While the Saki Saki actress has now been declared as a ‘witness’ and is helping the police in the investigation, the Kick star is an accused in the case. In a new set of claims, the conman has broken his silence and is accusing the former of lying and taking huge sums of money from him. Scroll below for details.

Recently, Nora filed a defamation case against Jacqueline. Things only got ugly between the actresses but now Sukesh is giving statements in the media and revealing his side of the story. He rubbishes all the claims made by Nora that accused him of offering her big house and luxurious lifestyle to be his girlfriend.

As per Times of India, Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a statement released to media said, “Today she (Nora) talks about me promising her a house, but she already has taken a large amount from me to purchase a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco, all these new stories are crafted by her to escape law after ED statement 9 months ago given by her.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar also claimed that Nora Fatehi had been asking him to gift her a car for the longest time. “I wanted to give her Range rover, but as the car was not available in stock she wanted it urgent, I gave her the BMW S series, which she kept using for a long time, as she was a non-Indian. She asked me to register it on the name of her best friend’s husband Bobby’s name,” he added.

Nora is yet to react to the latest claims made by Sukesh.

