Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and bankable actresses at the moment in Bollywood. The actress who was on a sabbatical post pregnancy will soon be making her silver screen comeback with Netflix’s Chakda Xpress which happens to be legendary Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. Earlier today, Anushka was spotted in the city looking fresh as a daisy in a bright yellow off-shoulder top but almost suffered an oops moment and netizens are now reacting to it while dragging her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the video.

Anushka enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 62 million followers on Instagram. She’s also pretty active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to the fans there and we especially love her cuddly posts with daughter Vamika and husband Virat.

Earlier today, Anushka Sharma made an appearance in the city looking fresh and pretty in a yellow coloured off-shoulder top that she paired with washed-out denim jeans. She styled her look with golden hoop earrings and heels.

Anushka Sharma kept her tresses open with soft waves and looked chic in her casual attire. Take a look at her video below:

The actress almost suffered an oops moment but carried her gracefully in this windy situation. Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Wardrobe malfunctions…Didi itna paisa hai patidev ka …ek acha dress toh pehen leti jismein comfortable feel karti.

Another user commented, “Vamika ki dress pehan kar aa gayi hai lagta hai 😁😁😌”

A third user commented, “Y to wear such clothes that u feel awkward.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Anushka Sharma for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

