Luv Ranjan’s much-awaited film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer was dropped earlier today and it is already making headlines. While some fans hailed the Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer, some criticized the filmmaker for painting women in a bad light.

Ranjan is well known for his films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He often gets asked about the narratives of his movies always depicting women as the ‘villain’. During the trailer launch event of the upcoming film, he was posed with the same question.

At the press conference, filmmaker Luv Ranjan addressed the criticism and answered that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar evens things out as both the lead characters in the film are playing each other. Shraddha Kapoor who stars in the romantic comedy film also tried to pass off the ‘villain’ query in jest.

As reported by Desi Martini, Kapoor replied to a reporter at the press conference, “Aapko pata hain na mere dad kaun hain?”

Luv Ranjan on being further added if he will ever show the men as the heartbreakers in his film added, “Baki filmmakers bohot acha kaam kar rahe hain na uss matter pe? Ki ladki seedhi hai aur ladka chalu hai 50 saal se log dikha hi rahe hain.” He also made it clear at the trailer launch that the two actors will not be promoting the film together, and they were also kept apart at the event.

As seen in the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor compete to see who can break up first. It is the first time the two actors have been cast opposite each other, which adds to the appeal of this romantic comedy. The film also marks Ranbir’s long-awaited return to the genre, as well as the acting debuts of Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy will be released in theatres on March 8, 2023.

