Superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world. His fans love him not only for his charming persona on-screen but also for his humbleness, down-to-earth nature, and his unparalleled wit. His spontaneous humour can be witnessed during several interviews and award functions.

Even on Twitter, SRK has a habit of hosting #AskSRK sessions in which he answers a slew of fan questions in record time. It’s as if, despite the pressures of maintaining his superstar status, he can say the funniest things off the top of his head.

Now we have unearthed an old video of Shah Rukh Khan wherein he had a hilarious response to a journalist while promoting his film Dilwale which was released in 2015. In the video, the reporter asked “Me and my wife really need this film. The film’s strapline is to fall in love all over again. If she doesn’t love me by the end of the film. Do I get my money back?”

King Khan replied, “Absolutely, I will give some of my hair too.” His response left everyone in the room in splits. Watch the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to come back to the silver screen after four years long hiatus with Pathaan. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, is set to hit the big screen this week and fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

The film will bring back King Khan and Deepika Padukone in a film after a long time. Not just that the superstar will be locking horns with John Abraham, who is playing the role of antagonist, in the film. Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance as RAW agent Tiger which has got all the fans excited about it.

