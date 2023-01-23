Sonam Wangchuk, the social reformist from Ladakh who inspired Amir Khan’s character in the 2008 movie, ‘3 Idiots’ is on a fast at Khardung Pass at 18000ft in -40 °C. The Ladakhi icon and educational reformer are protesting Ladakh’s climate issues. The 56-year-old innovator/ educationist will be starting his fast on 26th January i.e. Republic Day.

Sonam Wangchuk stressed and revealed that if the carelessness continues at the same pace, the glaciers will become extinct leading to create enormous problems due to water scarcity.

“All is not well in Ladakh. Ladakh ki mann ki baat”, Sonam Wangchuk wrote while sharing a video on his social media handles. He made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talked about how BJP had promised to safeguard Ladakh’s autonomy under the 6th Schedule in its manifesto. Sonam Wangchuk says, “People of Ladakh are stunned that why the government that answered its 70-year old demand for a union territory has not been heeding this demand,” aiming to draw the attention of the government and the world.

Wangchuk noted Ladakh has more than 95% tribal population and might face a scarcity of resources due to climate change. He says, “If measures are not taken, the industries, tourism, and commerce will continue to flourish in Ladakh and will eventually finish it.”

Later he adds that America and Europe are not alone responsible for this climate change, the local pollution and emissions are equally responsible. “In areas like Ladakh, there should be minimal human activities so that the glaciers can remain intact for the locals here and the country across,” he explained.

Let us know what do you think about Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘climate fast’ and his appeal to PM Narendra Modi.

