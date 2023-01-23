We all saw how Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan got embroiled in a controversy over the Besharam Rang song. After weeks of reactions over it, a few days back, none other than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed his own party workers for making controversial and unnecessary remarks on films. Now, here’s what Akshay Kumar has to say about the PM’s support for the film industry!

Lately, it has become a trend to unnecessarily call for a boycott of Bollywood movies. Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra too suffered a similar fate but thankfully, it wasn’t affected a bit as its box office did all the talking. Now, it’s Shah Rukh Khan and his Pathaan on a target but PM Modi’s intervention has created a big impact on protest calls.

Amid the Pathaan controversy, PM Narendra Modi had reportedly asked his party workers to focus on the development agenda and avoid making controversial statements about films. Now reacting to it, Akshay Kumar said, “Positivity is always welcome. And if our Prime Minister is saying something like this. He is India’s biggest influencer. If he is saying something and if things change it’ll be great for the industry.”

Akshay Kumar addressed PM Narendra Modi’s stand at his upcoming film, Selfiee’s trailer launch. Talking to a reporter, he further added, “And why not, things should change, because we go through so much. We make films, go to the censor board, get them passed and then someone says something and phir gadbad ho jati hai. But now that he’s said it, I think it’ll be better for us.”

What do you think about PM Modi schooling his party workers? Share with us through comments.

