Sushmita Sen gets herself car worth whopping Rs 1.92 crore
Sushmita Sen gets herself car worth whopping Rs 1.92 crore(Photo Credit –Instagram)

Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has gifted herself a luxury car worth a whopping Rs 1.92 crore

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sushmita shared a glimpse of her car, a black Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

In the clip shared on the photo-sharing website, Sushmita is dressed in an outfit as she unveiled her vehicle. According to Car Dekho, a website which gives prices of the cars, stated that the car costs Rs 1.63 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.92 crore (on-road) in Mumbai.

She captioned the clip: “And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty. Thank you @pardesiinderjit@mercedesbenzind @autohangar@theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

 

She then shared a picture posing with the car and captioned it: “Beauty & the Beast #yourstruly #officialpicture ove love love!!!”

