Recently, Nora in a statement revealed that Sukesh had promised her a big house and a luxurious lifestyle if she agreed to be his girlfriend. Now, in response to her recent statement, Sukesh has issued a statement and made many shocking revelations about Nora Fatehi. Sukesh has claimed that Nora wanted him to leave Jacqueline and used to call him 10 times a day for seeking favours. Scroll down to the read details of the much–discussed case.

According to ANI, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Saturday issued a statement and revealed that he was in a relationship with Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora was jealous of Jacqueline. Nora used to call Sukesh times a day seeking favours, while he was seeing Jacqueline. In the statement, Sukesh said, “I started avoiding Nora but she kept irritating me.” Sukesh also claimed that Nora used to brainwash him against Jacqueline. The statement claimed that Nora was asking Sukesh’s help in setting up a music production for her relative.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar didn’t stop there as he had a lot to say. He further added, “Ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce that as she does not have. The bags are worth more than ₹ 2 crores. Sukesh in the statement claimed that Nora Fatehi used to send him expensive bags and jewellery that she wanted. He also said that actors and models Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna only had professional associations with him and denied all the romantic associations alleged by them. Stating that he respects all women and doesn’t want to stoop down to that level, he will not put out the screenshots of the chats.

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi had filed a criminal complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly defaming her by dragging her name in the Sukesh case. A Delhi court is likely to take up the case for hearing on March 25. On the other hand, Jacqueline in her statements had told the court that she was misled by Sukesh who played with her emotions and ruined her career.

