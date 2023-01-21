Pathaan is just 4 days away from its big release and the buzz is sky-rocketed. Despite the Besharam Rang controversy, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone led film is witnessing a thunderous response in advance booking. Amidst it all, self-proclaimed critic KRK has made some shocking allegations and fans are in disbelief. Scroll below for details!

Huge expectations are shouldered on SRK. This film could revive or end his career. He took a 4-year-long break after the Zero debacle and analysed his script choices. He has two more films in the kitty – Jawan and Dunki, and their fate also somehow depends on the box office response of Siddharth Anand directorial.

As most know, Shah Rukh Khan has refused to do any on-field promotions for Pathaan. The superstar did not do any interviews and neither did Deepika Padukone nor John Abraham. The film truly lies in the hands of viewers now. But KRK claims that the producers are offering a sum of Rs 1-2 lakhs to influencers and critics to share a positive review on the film.

KRK tweeted, “A company called #OneImpression contacted me n asked me to do promotion of #Pathaan. They said, producers have asked them to pay to all critics & influencers. I asked them to pay me ₹1Cr.🤪 They were shocked after hearing this. They said, they are paying max ₹1-2 Lakh to every1”

A company called #OneImpression contacted me n asked me to do promotion of #Pathaan. They said, producers have asked them to pay to all critics & influencers. I asked them to pay me ₹1Cr.🤪 They were shocked after hearing this. They said, they are paying max ₹1-2 Lakh to every1 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 20, 2023

The information is hard to believe as the advance booking trends at the box office prove Pathaan needs no reason to do paid reviews. The film has already added 15 crores to its kitty and is looking forward to a humungous opening. Rest, word of mouth will play an important role, irrespective of what the critics and influencers say.

