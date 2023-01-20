Siddharth Anand’s spy action film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead is all set to hit the big screens next week. Advance booking for the film has already begun. Amidst this, the latest report reveals that fans have a surprise in store and it involves Salman Khan.

The action thriller is making all the buzz on social media and fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the film on the big screen. The audience will be treated to a double dose of Salman while watching King Khan’s film in theatres. Despite not being seen in the action-packed Pathaan trailer, he has already announced that he is working on a crucial cameo role in the film. Khan will be seen in his Tiger franchise spy avatar, paving the way for the Yash Raj Films spy universe.

Regarding the teaser announcement of Salman‘s action-comedy, a source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan and his team have cut a 1-minute 45-second teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It’s the first time that the audience will get a glimpse into the world of Salman Khan’s family entertainer, which is gearing up for an Eid 2023 opening on April 21. Post the launch, the teaser will be up for public exhibition until the launch of trailer.”

Previously, it was reported that the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer has been attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is set to be released on Holi on March 8, while Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released on the occasion of Eid on April 21. Both films are among the most anticipated films of 2023, and it appears that the producers are attempting to capitalise on Pathaan’s popularity by releasing new images of their respective films next week.

