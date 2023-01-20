John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biggie ‘Pathaan’ which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced under YRF banner and marks the end of SRK’s four year long sabbatical from the silver screen. Last night, John attended Ambani’s engagement party of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant at Antilia and netizens are now reacting to his video on social media and trolling him for donning a casual attire. Scroll below to read the scoop.

John happens to be one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and has played some of the most iconic roles over the years. Now talking about his latest appearance, Abraham is making headlines as he opted for a simple and casual wardrobe for Ambani’s star-studded bash in Mumbai.

John Abraham donned a pair of denim jeans that he styled with white t-shirt and a black shirt to finish off the look. He graciously acknowledged the paps and posed for them with a radiant bright smile.

Instant Bollywood took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video of John Abraham, take a look at it below:

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ambani ho ya bill gates… Dress code apni marzi ka hona cheye 🔥 🤟🏋️‍♂️”

Another user commented, “Aise lag rha jaise jabardasti aaya ho…😂”

A third user commented, “Lagta hai dhamki dekar bulaya hai..ye koi kapde hai engagement mein pehenne ke 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to John Abraham’s casual look at Ambani’s engagement bash last night? Tell us in the space below.

