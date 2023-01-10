Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan are gearing up for its release, which is just a few days away. Fans are eagerly waiting to see King Khan back in action on the silver screen, and in the midst of all the anticipation, the makers dropped the trailer of the film on Tuesday, and we are here with a brief first-hand analysis of it.

The trailer opens with John Abraham’s character, who looks like to have a grey shade and is supposedly on a mission to destroy ‘Bharat Maa’. That is what Pathaan SRK’s character will have to stop, apparently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will be assisted by Deepika Padukone in his mission, who, in one of the scenes, donned short blonde hair, which means she’s a spy [speculating]. The trailer is packed with action and amazing visuals, as it has already been announced previously that this movie will be a part of YRF’s spy universe, including the films WAR and Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. Although Salman’s special appearance was not shown in the trailer, there was yet another new face which was not shown in the earlier teaser trailer and that’s Dimple Kapadia.

As the trailer of Pathaan got uploaded on YouTube, the fans couldn’t control their excitement, and some of them showed off their enthusiasm in the comment section,

One of the users said, “You can ignore Bollywood but you can’t ignore Shah Rukh Khan 👑♥️🔥😍”

“Never seen him in such a badass look 💯💯”

“Shah Rukh Khan Sir Is Not Simply Acting 🔥 , He Is Just Living In His Character ❤”

“Srk is the finest actor no one can beat him”

“Finally a proper action packed movie done properly from Bollywood. Movie sure shot Blockbuster. Massive respect to SRK for doing such action sequences at this age 🔥🙏🏽👌🏽”

“Only Shahrukh Khan Can Save Bollywood 😘❤. What a Trailer 😍👌”

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has been directed by Siddharth Anand and is all set to release on 25th January.

For more updates on Pathaan, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Ka 10 Rs Waali Aukaat Hai”: KRK Shares Videos Of Muslim Crowd Slamming SRK Amid Pathaan Controversy – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News