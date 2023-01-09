Sunny Leone is one of the established names of Bollywood. The former p*rnstar has come a long way and even went on to work with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has always maintained her dignity around her and never let her past define her.

However, every then and now Sunny comes on the radar of trolls. The actress is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla X4, and recently shared a video wherein she can be seen blowing a conch shell. While she and her friends are laughing at her failed attempts, the netizens are upset with her for making fun of the holy shell. Scroll down to read.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Sunny Leone can be seen dressed in a black dress. The diva tried several times to produce sound. At each failed attempt, she and her friends laughed. The Splitsvilla X4 actor was then heard saying, “Stop laughing at me.” She shared the video and wrote, “Didn’t work out that way I think.” As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to respond. She was brutally trolled for making fun of the holy shell.

One of the users wrote, “Tumse nhi ho payega didi, tum is kaam ke liye nhi bani ho didi.”

“Shank is a holy thing for Hindus…we worship it… what is she thinking of it? A s*x toy or what? Ppl will react as if she is unveiling some FIFA trophy…Sad to see this. #RIP social media”, another comment read.

Another user wrote, “She is only better for the opposite blow.”

“Yeh papini ke haath mai shankh sobha nhi de raha, thu hai aisi logon par”, another user commented.

“Don’t blow shankh, you have to blow something that what you are good at”, another comment read.

What are your thoughts on Sunny Leone’s viral video? Let us know the comments section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone will be seen in a Tamil horror drama written and directed by Yuvan.

